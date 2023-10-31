Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3841
Dunderburg Creek
I actually decreased the saturation a bit since it looked unrealistically saturated, but it really was that colorful. This is another shot from Gilbertsville taken next to the Presbyterian church.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6124
photos
276
followers
104
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
Latest from all albums
3836
1788
3837
1789
3838
3839
3840
3841
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd October 2023 4:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
,
gilbertsville
,
dunerburg creek
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - love the colors and the pov you used.
October 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Those deep autumn tones are wonderful.
October 31st, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
So much color including those late season greens.
October 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close