Previous
Dunderburg Creek by jgpittenger
Photo 3841

Dunderburg Creek

I actually decreased the saturation a bit since it looked unrealistically saturated, but it really was that colorful. This is another shot from Gilbertsville taken next to the Presbyterian church.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Beautiful - love the colors and the pov you used.
October 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Those deep autumn tones are wonderful.
October 31st, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
So much color including those late season greens.
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise