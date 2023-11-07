Sign up
Photo 3853
Last Rose After the Rain
I looked out the window after the rain stopped and saw we had a new bloom.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
6th November 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
rose
,
droplets
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely rose made better by great focussing.
November 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely color
November 10th, 2023
