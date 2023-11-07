Previous
Last Rose After the Rain by jgpittenger
Last Rose After the Rain

I looked out the window after the rain stopped and saw we had a new bloom.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely rose made better by great focussing.
November 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely color
November 10th, 2023  
