Previous
Photo 3852
Magic mushrooms
To me these look as if they should be in a Fairy Tale. I don’t have any idea what the thin ones are. I’m sorry to be so behind but life has been really busy.
Thanks for visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
creek
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“china
