Previous
Photo 3870
Moon Going Down and Milky Way
Best on black. We have rain and cloud cover once again but here is another shot from two nights ago as the new moon was going down a bit before yesterday's shot.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6158
photos
274
followers
103
following
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
Views
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th November 2023 9:23pm
Tags
night
,
rocks
,
stars
,
milky way
,
moonset
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta lighthouse park
