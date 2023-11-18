Previous
Lighthouse and Milky Way by jgpittenger
Lighthouse and Milky Way

Best on black. I liked how the rays of the lighthouse seemed to be reaching for the Milky Way.
18th November 2023

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Steve
Excellent, getting the milkyway without over exposing the lighthouse is a great achievement
November 18th, 2023  
