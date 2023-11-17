Previous
Three Horses at Assateague by jgpittenger
Photo 3868

Three Horses at Assateague

They weren't doing anything particularly exciting but I liked how they were snuggled up together.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely scene
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise