Previous
Photo 3874
Mosca Pass Reedit
I've been playing around with some old photos based on suggestions of Blake Rudis. This may be a bit oversaturated for my taste but it's been fun experimenting.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
1
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
12
2
1
365
ILCE-7RM3
1st October 2019 10:14am
trees
aspen
fall color
capemountainphoto
mosca pass
I love the vibrant colors.
November 27th, 2023
Beautiful
November 27th, 2023
