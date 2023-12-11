Previous
Dunes on South Jetty Trail by jgpittenger
Dunes on South Jetty Trail

We had another rain free day (after 2 1/2” yesterday!) and my hip finally lets me hike on the dunes again at least if they are packed down by the rain. This is probably my favorite hike here.
11th December 2023

Jane Pittenger

