Photo 3878
Bridal Veil Falls
I like this shot from the side through the tree. I liked the misty splashing.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th December 2023 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
capemountainphoto
,
bridal veil falls
Taffy
ace
I like the sense of peeking through the trees. Beautiful!
December 16th, 2023
