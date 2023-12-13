Previous
Next
Bridal Veil Falls by jgpittenger
Photo 3878

Bridal Veil Falls

I like this shot from the side through the tree. I liked the misty splashing.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1063% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like the sense of peeking through the trees. Beautiful!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise