Previous
Photo 3879
Rainy Day at Multnomah Falls
Best on black. My daughter loves to hike so we went to Multnomah Falls and other waterfalls near it despite the rain. we had a lovely time and there were fewer tourists than usual d/t the rain.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
4
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6168
photos
273
followers
102
following
1062% complete
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3873
3874
3875
1795
3876
3877
3878
3879
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th December 2023 11:24am
rain
,
waterfall
,
portland
,
multnomah falls
,
capemountainhoto
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture!
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Terrific shot. Love it!
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Stunning. fav.
December 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I have been there. You have captured it beautifully.
December 16th, 2023
365 Project
close