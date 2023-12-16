Previous
Reflections from Tilikum Bridge by jgpittenger
Photo 3881

Reflections from Tilikum Bridge

Best on black. I shot this from the center of the Tilikum Bridge. I liked all the reflections.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture of the lights and their reflections
December 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful nighttime reflections. Fav 😊
December 16th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Wow -- this is an incredible capture with all the reflections. Long exposure was really effective!
December 16th, 2023  
