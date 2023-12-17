Previous
Enchanted Valley's Horseshoe Bend by jgpittenger
Photo 3882

Enchanted Valley's Horseshoe Bend

I Always think of the official horseshoe bend when I see this on one of our hikes. Yesterday I had my camera so shot it.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

carol white ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Nice light
December 17th, 2023  
