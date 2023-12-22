Previous
Snowy Plover on the Run by jgpittenger
Snowy Plover on the Run

Isn't he adorable? They are endangered so dogs not allowed on beaches during breeding season. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful image. He is gorgeous and you have shown him so beautifully.
December 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture of the little guy
December 22nd, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great shot, looks like he’s on a mission
December 22nd, 2023  
