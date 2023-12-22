Sign up
Previous
Photo 3887
Snowy Plover on the Run
Isn't he adorable? They are endangered so dogs not allowed on beaches during breeding season. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
bird
,
snowy plover
,
capemountainphoto
,
waxmyrtle beach
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful image. He is gorgeous and you have shown him so beautifully.
December 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture of the little guy
December 22nd, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Great shot, looks like he’s on a mission
December 22nd, 2023
