Previous
Photo 3897
Gadwall
Took me some digging to figure out who this was. She sure was pretty swimming amongst the water plants.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Tags
duck
,
gadwall
,
capemountainphoto
,
lagoon tail
,
water weed
