Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3896
Forest Gifts
Growing On Top Of a Log on Cummins Creek trail.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6196
photos
272
followers
101
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Latest from all albums
3893
1803
1804
3894
1805
3895
1806
3896
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th January 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
moss
,
capemountainphoto
,
cummins creek trail
haskar
ace
Great close up and lovely green colour. Fav
January 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 7th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Those greens are positively glowing.
January 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They look almost crystalline.
January 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice focus and choice of dog. Wonderful greens especially this time of year.
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close