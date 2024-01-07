Previous
Forest Gifts by jgpittenger
Photo 3896

Forest Gifts

Growing On Top Of a Log on Cummins Creek trail.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

jgpittenger
haskar ace
Great close up and lovely green colour. Fav
January 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 7th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Those greens are positively glowing.
January 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They look almost crystalline.
January 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice focus and choice of dog. Wonderful greens especially this time of year.
January 7th, 2024  
