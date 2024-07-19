Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4040
Peeing On Way to Lucifer
More family visits so I'm even farther behind but I got my camera out to shoot my favorite birds!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
1
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6416
photos
255
followers
99
following
1107% complete
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
19th July 2024 1:23pm
Tags
home
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
lucifer
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow, amazing
July 21st, 2024
