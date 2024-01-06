Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3895
Showing Off His Gorget
We actually had sun briefly...long enough to catch the light in his gorget.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6194
photos
273
followers
101
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
Latest from all albums
3891
3892
3893
1803
1804
3894
1805
3895
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
5th January 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
textures
,
bif
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Fantastic light on his colors and incredible to see in January
January 6th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great details and colours.
January 6th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
How beautiful. The light on the gorget is perfect to get that shimmery color.
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close