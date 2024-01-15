Sign up
Photo 3901
All Things Must Fade
Feeling a bit old after having my 80th birthday! I know I made a agreement with myself to photograph every day...and I have but haven't posted regularly. Life has been busier than I like.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6203
photos
272
followers
101
following
1068% complete
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3896
3897
1807
3898
1808
3899
3900
3901
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th January 2024 10:24am
Tags
home
,
reflections
,
flowers
,
tulips
,
caepmountainphoto
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours and reflections
January 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Jane - you are the least "old" person I have every met!! A big birthday party etc can take it out of anybody. And, I love what you've done with this image...
January 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
January 15th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely image. Happy Birthday! I have always admired your photography. Keep it going!❤️
January 15th, 2024
