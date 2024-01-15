Previous
All Things Must Fade by jgpittenger
All Things Must Fade

Feeling a bit old after having my 80th birthday! I know I made a agreement with myself to photograph every day...and I have but haven't posted regularly. Life has been busier than I like.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Dawn ace
Lovely colours and reflections
January 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Jane - you are the least "old" person I have every met!! A big birthday party etc can take it out of anybody. And, I love what you've done with this image...
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
January 15th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Lovely image. Happy Birthday! I have always admired your photography. Keep it going!❤️
January 15th, 2024  
