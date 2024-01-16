Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3902
Fluffed Up in the Cold
Ice storms all over the state, but we had sun this morning (briefly) even if it was cold. This little kildeer was all fluffed up. you can see some ice on the puddle.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6205
photos
272
followers
101
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
Latest from all albums
1807
3898
1808
3899
3900
3901
1809
3902
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th January 2024 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
bird
,
kildeer
,
capemountinphoto
,
south jetty trail
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely capture
January 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful scene with the dunes, the water and the kildeer.
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close