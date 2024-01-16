Previous
Fluffed Up in the Cold by jgpittenger
Photo 3902

Fluffed Up in the Cold

Ice storms all over the state, but we had sun this morning (briefly) even if it was cold. This little kildeer was all fluffed up. you can see some ice on the puddle.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1069% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Lovely capture
January 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful scene with the dunes, the water and the kildeer.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise