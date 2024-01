Crossbills Gathering Pine Nuts

We looked out the window and saw the spruce branches moving. We finally saw who was making them move! Apparently the purpose of the crossed bills in these beautiful birds is to twist out the pine nuts. In the summer they eat at our feeders but we haven't seen them for several months until today when we found them in their favorite feeding grounds. I was amazed how bright they are despite it not being breeding season.

