Previous
Photo 3909
You Can’t Have It
These two are best friends and there is never a growl but they do use their speed and ingenuity to hold on to a bone.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6215
photos
269
followers
101
following
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
1811
3904
3905
1812
3906
3907
3908
3909
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2024 9:37am
trail
abby
pearl
bone
jetty
“
“south
capemountainphoto
Bill
Such cute dogs.
January 30th, 2024
