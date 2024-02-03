Previous
Rock at Sunset Bandon by jgpittenger
Photo 3910

Rock at Sunset Bandon

Still doing the purging of my old photos. I've made it up to February 2013! I thought this was worth a quick processing. So sorry for being so absent
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1071% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely!
February 3rd, 2024  
Cathy
Love the gradation of color!
February 3rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
Lovely colour gradient
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise