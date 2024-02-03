Sign up
Previous
Photo 3910
Rock at Sunset Bandon
Still doing the purging of my old photos. I've made it up to February 2013! I thought this was worth a quick processing. So sorry for being so absent
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6216
photos
268
followers
101
following
1071% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
365
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
10th February 2013 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
rock
,
bandon
,
capemountainphoto
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
February 3rd, 2024
Cathy
Love the gradation of color!
February 3rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
Lovely colour gradient
February 3rd, 2024
