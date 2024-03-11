Previous
Beak Open by jgpittenger
Photo 3938

Beak Open

More photos of the busy female annas. Here you can see how wide she opens her beak to collect fluff for her nest.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1078% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
amazing close up and detail, it must be wonderful to be able to watch this.
March 11th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So detailed beautiful closeup
March 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
March 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great POV with her head below her wing,
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise