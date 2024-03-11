Sign up
Previous
Photo 3938
Beak Open
More photos of the busy female annas. Here you can see how wide she opens her beak to collect fluff for her nest.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6258
photos
261
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
8th March 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
bif
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
,
cat o nine tails
,
tahkenitch camptground
Diana
ace
amazing close up and detail, it must be wonderful to be able to watch this.
March 11th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So detailed beautiful closeup
March 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
March 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great POV with her head below her wing,
March 11th, 2024
