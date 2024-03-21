Loon Courting Display

Best on black. Probably the most thrilling part of our trip for me was watching these loons courting. They were too far away for great shots even at 600mm but I was still happy. They took turns displaying for each other. This one, I think, is the male trying to attract the female (who is looking away from him ironically...wonder what the message was?) There were about 10 different poses to the full show and I shot three different repetitions of it which I may make a collage of later.

