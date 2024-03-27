Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3953
A break in the rain
We’ve had 80 1/2” of rain since October 10th so each showing of the sun is a bit of a miracle. We saw this on today’s hike. There was a cloudburst as soon as we got home!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6281
photos
259
followers
99
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
Latest from all albums
3948
3949
1832
3950
3951
1833
3952
3953
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2024 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
creek
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“sun
,
“horse
,
rays”
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunlit capture.
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close