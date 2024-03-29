Previous
I've Got this Itch by jgpittenger
Photo 3955

I've Got this Itch

I saw on Facebook that someone had seen Harlequin ducks from a jetty a bit more than an hour from us, so in a break in the weather I went to see if they were still there. Yes!! Hooray.
Thanks for your visits
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Lucky you!
March 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
He’s a very colourful boy! Ducks can have an itch too!
March 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How lucky - these are so colourful - must be wonderful to see in real life...
March 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a great capture. What unusual colouring
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise