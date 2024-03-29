Sign up
Previous
Photo 3955
I've Got this Itch
I saw on Facebook that someone had seen Harlequin ducks from a jetty a bit more than an hour from us, so in a break in the weather I went to see if they were still there. Yes!! Hooray.
Thanks for your visits
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
4
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6283
photos
259
followers
99
following
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th March 2024 3:41pm
Tags
ocean
,
duck
,
newport
,
harlequin
,
capemountainphoto
April
ace
Lucky you!
March 29th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
He’s a very colourful boy! Ducks can have an itch too!
March 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How lucky - these are so colourful - must be wonderful to see in real life...
March 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a great capture. What unusual colouring
March 29th, 2024
