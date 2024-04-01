Sign up
Previous
Photo 3959
Face Splash
Common merganzer getting his face wet in Eureka.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6291
photos
258
followers
99
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
Latest from all albums
3955
3956
1835
3957
3958
1836
1837
3959
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
16th March 2024 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
eureka
,
capemountainphoto
,
common merganzer
