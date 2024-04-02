Sign up
Previous
Photo 3960
Rufous and Apple Blossom
We only have a couple of rufous hummingbirds here yet but of course I can't resist photographing them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
5
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6292
photos
258
followers
99
following
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
1st April 2024 5:05pm
Tags
home
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
blossom
,
composite
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
Mallory
ace
Wow! A superb capture.
April 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific comp and capture.
April 2nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Super shot!
April 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A fabulous capture
April 2nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely!
April 2nd, 2024
