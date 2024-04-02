Previous
Rufous and Apple Blossom by jgpittenger
Photo 3960

Rufous and Apple Blossom

We only have a couple of rufous hummingbirds here yet but of course I can't resist photographing them.
2nd April 2024

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Mallory ace
Wow! A superb capture.
April 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp and capture.
April 2nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super shot!
April 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A fabulous capture
April 2nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely!
April 2nd, 2024  
