The Showdown by jgpittenger
The Showdown

Pearl and I were helping jim out with the culvert digging and on the way back down the driveway, she saw a chipmunk way high in a tree. If you look carefully you can see it fussing at her.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

Easy to find when you realize Pearl is pointing right at it.
February 7th, 2020  
