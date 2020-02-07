Sign up
Photo 1230
The Showdown
Pearl and I were helping jim out with the culvert digging and on the way back down the driveway, she saw a chipmunk way high in a tree. If you look carefully you can see it fussing at her.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4301
photos
316
followers
116
following
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th February 2020 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
trees
,
driveway
,
chipmunk
,
“black
,
capemountainphoto
,
pearl”
Shutterbug
ace
Easy to find when you realize Pearl is pointing right at it.
February 7th, 2020
