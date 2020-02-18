Previous
Next
Lines in the Sand by jgpittenger
Photo 1241

Lines in the Sand

It is so amazing to me how much variety I see in the sand on our beach near our house. This is another shot from my archives that I haven't processed before.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another amazing capture, your archives have all been so stunning! That couple on the shoreline shows the scale of this amazing beach. How many photos do you actually have in the archives?
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise