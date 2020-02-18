Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1241
Lines in the Sand
It is so amazing to me how much variety I see in the sand on our beach near our house. This is another shot from my archives that I haven't processed before.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1
1
1
Extras
NIKON D800
4th July 2016 6:01am
Tags
sand
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
walkers
,
baker beach
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Another amazing capture, your archives have all been so stunning! That couple on the shoreline shows the scale of this amazing beach. How many photos do you actually have in the archives?
February 18th, 2020
