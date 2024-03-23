Previous
Marbled Godwit Got Some Breakfast by jgpittenger
Photo 1831

Marbled Godwit Got Some Breakfast

This was a new bird for me. It took me a while to ID it. I'm not sure what it has in its beak for breakfast.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I should be able to catch up with commenting in the next couple of days.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Linda Godwin
Spectacular image of a rare find!
March 24th, 2024  
Richard Brown ace
Beautiful light and reflections.
March 24th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely reflection! Lovely feather colors, I of course have never seen this bird, glad you were able to identify it.
March 24th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational
March 24th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Great capture!
March 24th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What beautiful color and detail
March 24th, 2024  
Bec ace
Amazing capture with beautiful reflections - it’s a new bird for me too.
March 24th, 2024  
