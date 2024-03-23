Sign up
Photo 1831
Marbled Godwit Got Some Breakfast
This was a new bird for me. It took me a while to ID it. I'm not sure what it has in its beak for breakfast.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I should be able to catch up with commenting in the next couple of days.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
7
9
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6275
photos
259
followers
99
following
16th March 2024 7:53am
Tags
birds
,
breakfast
,
eureka
,
marbled godwit
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Spectacular image of a rare find!
March 24th, 2024
Richard Brown
ace
Beautiful light and reflections.
March 24th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely reflection! Lovely feather colors, I of course have never seen this bird, glad you were able to identify it.
March 24th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational
March 24th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Great capture!
March 24th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What beautiful color and detail
March 24th, 2024
Bec
ace
Amazing capture with beautiful reflections - it’s a new bird for me too.
March 24th, 2024
