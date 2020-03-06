Previous
Looking for Manta Rays by jgpittenger
Looking for Manta Rays

There were about 25 manta ray tour boats all lined up in a small area to view the rays. It brought back memories of 6 years ago. We brought our kids and their families here to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2014 and bought us all a ticket for a manta ray tour. We saw precisely ZERO manta rays. One of our grandsons and one of our daughter in laws got miserably sea sick and one of our daughters got really cold. Not a great trip! But last night we got to see a couple off the deck of a viewing area.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Photo Details

Debra ace
Cool place and capture
March 6th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Glad you did get to see some.
March 6th, 2020  
