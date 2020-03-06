Looking for Manta Rays

There were about 25 manta ray tour boats all lined up in a small area to view the rays. It brought back memories of 6 years ago. We brought our kids and their families here to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2014 and bought us all a ticket for a manta ray tour. We saw precisely ZERO manta rays. One of our grandsons and one of our daughter in laws got miserably sea sick and one of our daughters got really cold. Not a great trip! But last night we got to see a couple off the deck of a viewing area.

