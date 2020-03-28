Sign up
Hummer Putting On Her Brakes
Aren't her feet adorable? I'm so glad I got these shots before the park was closed!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
hummingbird
,
nesting
,
bif
,
rufous
,
cat o nine tails
,
tahkenitch campground
