Bejeweled Lava by jgpittenger
Bejeweled Lava

Best on black. When we were in Hawaii enjoying the lava we found these little pieces that had been protected from the sun and were amazed by their colors.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

