Photo 1280
Bejeweled Lava
Best on black. When we were in Hawaii enjoying the lava we found these little pieces that had been protected from the sun and were amazed by their colors.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th March 2020 3:53pm
Tags
colors
,
hawaii
,
lava
,
capemountaiphoto
