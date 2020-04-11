Previous
Junko Sitting On the Feeder by jgpittenger
Junko Sitting On the Feeder

We have quite the elaborate bird feeders as you can see. Several years ago we had our feeder 12' up on a galvanized pipe thinking it would be safe there from the black bear visitors. No such luck. One actually managed to climb up it far enough to flatten it on the ground and steal the feeder. Jim then built an even higher and strongly braced galvanized pipe structure and then put an electric fence around the bottom of it. There are pulleys to bring the feeders down to a place we can refill them from on the deck. I thought the junko was pretty cute sitting on top of one of the feeders digesting a while.
Taffy ace
That is quite a story of creating a bear-safe feeder! How cool to be able to see the birds in such beautiful lighting. Well captured!
