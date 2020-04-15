Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1287
Three Manta Rays
Best on black. There was a moment when we were in Hawaii watching the manta rays at night that three of them swam towards us. I still get shivers.
Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4427
photos
312
followers
115
following
352% complete
View this month »
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Latest from all albums
1284
2676
1285
2677
1286
2678
2679
1287
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
9th March 2020 11:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
ocean
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
,
kailua-kona
,
manta rays
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close