Previous
Next
Starry Night Over the Bridge by jgpittenger
Photo 1289

Starry Night Over the Bridge

Another edit of an old photo. Best on black.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise