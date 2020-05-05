Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1307
Assateague Horses with Textures
I can't decide if I like the black and white or the color version better. They are so different. Which do you prefer?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, and favs and for taking my black and white horses photo to the TP and PP yesterday.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4467
photos
310
followers
110
following
358% complete
View this month »
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Latest from all albums
1304
2696
2697
1305
1306
2698
2699
1307
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th May 2017 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
textures
,
assateague
,
wild horses
,
capemountainphoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close