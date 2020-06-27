Sign up
Photo 1348
Gifts from the Sea
At low tide. It is so wonderful to see an abundance of sea stars again after a big die off several years ago. This was taken in a tide pool with sand all around.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4561
photos
313
followers
110
following
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th June 2020 9:24am
Tags
starfish
,
barnacles
,
tide pool
,
low tide
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
marlboromaam
ace
WOW! How beautiful!
June 27th, 2020
Allison Maltese
This is fabulous. I think I count 6 sea stars? Have you read The Highest Tide by Jim Lynch? "A mesmerizing, allegorical, and beautifully wrought first novel about one boy's fascination with the sea during the summer that will change his life." There is a lot of detail about what he finds at the tideline. Your photo brings it to mind.
June 27th, 2020
Taffy
ace
The colors are really striking. It's like snorkeling but not having to get wet!
June 27th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
@falcon11
sounds like a fabulous book. I’ll go check it out. Thanks
June 27th, 2020
