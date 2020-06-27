Previous
Gifts from the Sea by jgpittenger
Gifts from the Sea

At low tide. It is so wonderful to see an abundance of sea stars again after a big die off several years ago. This was taken in a tide pool with sand all around.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Jane Pittenger

marlboromaam ace
WOW! How beautiful!
June 27th, 2020  
Allison Maltese
This is fabulous. I think I count 6 sea stars? Have you read The Highest Tide by Jim Lynch? "A mesmerizing, allegorical, and beautifully wrought first novel about one boy's fascination with the sea during the summer that will change his life." There is a lot of detail about what he finds at the tideline. Your photo brings it to mind.
June 27th, 2020  
Taffy ace
The colors are really striking. It's like snorkeling but not having to get wet!
June 27th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
@falcon11 sounds like a fabulous book. I’ll go check it out. Thanks
June 27th, 2020  
