Photo 1361
Not Social Distancing At the Beach
They haven't been reading the news!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
ocean
seagulls
capemountainphoto
washburne beach
