Yum by jgpittenger
Photo 1393

Yum

I love how Black Pearl uses her paws like hands to hold things so they won't move out of reach. Here she is cleaning out the remnants of a can of dog food.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Jane Pittenger

Junko Y ace
A clever doggie, she is!
December 18th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Clever girl, she could be a collie!
December 18th, 2020  
