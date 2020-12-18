Sign up
Photo 1393
Yum
I love how Black Pearl uses her paws like hands to hold things so they won't move out of reach. Here she is cleaning out the remnants of a can of dog food.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
dog
home
black pearl
capemountainphoto
Junko Y
ace
A clever doggie, she is!
December 18th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Clever girl, she could be a collie!
December 18th, 2020
