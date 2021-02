Elk Through the Window

I was ever so proud of Black Pearl. we had 23 elk come to visit yesterday and even though she was dying to go out to chase them, she did as I asked for almost an hour and stayed lying on her bed. At first they were down below the garden and in the trees but eventually they wandered closer. This elk seemed curious and was only about 5 feet from me (though on the other side of a glass door.) I've never gotten to photograph one so close before.

