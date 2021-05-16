Previous
Tired Momma Owl by jgpittenger
Tired Momma Owl

She was sitting on a tree just next to the tree where her babies were. She seemed to be sleeping but I bet if there was any possible danger to her babies she would have been wide awake instantly.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Gerasimos Georg.
great,great shot!!
July 2nd, 2021  
Super capture
July 2nd, 2021  
Stunning capture!
July 2nd, 2021  
