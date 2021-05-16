Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1447
Tired Momma Owl
She was sitting on a tree just next to the tree where her babies were. She seemed to be sleeping but I bet if there was any possible danger to her babies she would have been wide awake instantly.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th May 2021
16th May 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4997
photos
338
followers
113
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Latest from all albums
1451
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
15th May 2021 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
owl
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
Gerasimos Georg.
great,great shot!!
July 2nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
July 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Stunning capture!
July 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close