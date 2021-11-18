Sign up
Photo 1465
Walks@Seven
I had so much fun yesterday visiting with and shooting with walks@Seven. This was up by the lighthouse.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
ocean
,
capemountainphoto
,
heceta lighthouse park
