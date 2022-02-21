Sign up
Photo 1483
Trail to the Pot of Gold
From our hike. I saw the sun come out and the rain falling and figured there would be a rainbow opposite the sun so I turned around and saw a double one!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
4
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5235
photos
319
followers
116
following
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
Latest from all albums
1481
3281
1482
3282
3283
3284
1483
3285
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2022 2:33pm
Tags
rainbow
,
capemountainphoto
,
valley”
,
“enchanted
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid capture
February 21st, 2022
Monica
Brilliant!
February 21st, 2022
Kim Capson
ace
Beautiful!
February 21st, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful hiking scene. Can almost feel it through my boots
February 21st, 2022
