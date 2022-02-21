Previous
Next
Trail to the Pot of Gold by jgpittenger
Photo 1483

Trail to the Pot of Gold

From our hike. I saw the sun come out and the rain falling and figured there would be a rainbow opposite the sun so I turned around and saw a double one!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Splendid capture
February 21st, 2022  
Monica
Brilliant!
February 21st, 2022  
Kim Capson ace
Beautiful!
February 21st, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful hiking scene. Can almost feel it through my boots
February 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise