Photo 1482
Daffy and Bokeh
Spring is on its way. Took my macro out in the yard to see what all was happening.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5230
photos
320
followers
115
following
406% complete
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
3276
3277
3278
3279
1481
3280
3281
1482
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th February 2022 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
macro
,
daffodil
,
bokeh
,
capemountainphoto
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that just screams spring
February 17th, 2022
