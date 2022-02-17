Previous
Next
Daffy and Bokeh by jgpittenger
Photo 1482

Daffy and Bokeh

Spring is on its way. Took my macro out in the yard to see what all was happening.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that just screams spring
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise