Previous
Next
This Morning's Visitors by jgpittenger
Photo 1485

This Morning's Visitors

Not a great shot. I took it with my phone through a window. We had 21 elk come to munch on our grass this morning and I had to celebrate it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise