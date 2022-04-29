Sign up
Photo 1506
More sand patterns
Best on black. I can’t resist the sand patterns we see on the beach.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5325
photos
322
followers
116
following
Tags
capemountainphoto
,
"ocean
,
beach"
,
"sand
,
patterns"
Lou Ann
ace
These look like paintings, just amazing to see that they are made by waves on the sand!
April 29th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning edit , fantastic image.
April 29th, 2022
