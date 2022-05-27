Sign up
Photo 1525
Kissing Killdeer
Another of the thrilling moments at Summer Lake.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th May 2022
27th May 22
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
pair
,
killdeer
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet love
May 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
May 27th, 2022
Jean
ace
aw, so sweet
May 27th, 2022
