Photo 1582
Osprey Stretching Her Wing
It was over 100 degrees in the valley but we had overcast skies and drizzle. It made for a pretty monochromatic osprey shot but I was grateful for the cool and enjoyed kayaking in the fog.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
31st July 2022 8:46am
Tags
bird
,
osprey
,
capemountainphoto
,
munsel lake
,
from kayak
