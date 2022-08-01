Previous
Osprey Stretching Her Wing by jgpittenger
Photo 1582

Osprey Stretching Her Wing

It was over 100 degrees in the valley but we had overcast skies and drizzle. It made for a pretty monochromatic osprey shot but I was grateful for the cool and enjoyed kayaking in the fog.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

